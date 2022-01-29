On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 7 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Stony Brook 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Albany (NY) 4 3 .571 8 11 .421
Binghamton 5 4 .556 8 10 .444
UMBC 4 4 .500 9 10 .474
Hartford 2 2 .500 4 12 .250
New Hampshire 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
NJIT 3 5 .375 8 10 .444
Mass.-Lowell 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Maine 1 7 .125 4 15 .211

___

Friday’s Games

Stony Brook 76, New Hampshire 69

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 70, Binghamton 68

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, ppd.

Vermont 81, Maine 68

Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 7 1 .875 16 4 .800
Tulane 6 3 .667 9 9 .500
Cincinnati 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
Temple 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Memphis 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
UCF 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
East Carolina 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
Wichita St. 1 5 .167 10 8 .556
South Florida 1 5 .167 6 12 .333
Tulsa 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 67, Wichita St. 66

SMU 69, Temple 61

        Read more: Sports News

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 7 1 .875 17 3 .850
Dayton 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
George Mason 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Saint Louis 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
VCU 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
St. Bonaventure 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Richmond 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Rhode Island 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
Saint Joseph’s 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
Fordham 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
George Washington 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
UMass 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Duquesne 1 5 .167 6 12 .333
La Salle 1 7 .125 6 12 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Dayton 53, Rhode Island 51

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 77, La Salle 69

Saint Louis 77, Duquesne 53

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

St. Bonaventure 80, Saint Joseph’s 69

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham at George Washington, Noon

George Mason at UMass, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
Duke 7 2 .778 17 3 .850
Notre Dame 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Wake Forest 7 3 .700 17 4 .810
North Carolina 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Florida St. 6 4 .600 13 7 .650
Virginia 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Louisville 5 6 .455 11 10 .524
Clemson 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Syracuse 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
Boston College 3 6 .333 8 11 .421
Pittsburgh 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
Virginia Tech 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
NC State 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
Georgia Tech 2 7 .222 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 73, Georgia Tech 62

Duke 74, Louisville 65

North Carolina 100, NC State 80

Virginia Tech 85, Florida St. 72

Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 7 0 1.000 14 6 .700
Liberty 5 0 1.000 14 6 .700
Bellarmine 6 1 .857 12 9 .571
Kennesaw St. 4 2 .667 9 10 .474
Jacksonville 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
Cent. Arkansas 3 3 .500 6 13 .316
Florida Gulf Coast 3 4 .429 13 8 .619
E. Kentucky 2 5 .286 10 11 .476
Lipscomb 2 5 .286 9 13 .409
Stetson 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
North Alabama 1 6 .143 8 12 .400
North Florida 1 6 .143 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 6 1 .857 17 2 .895
Baylor 6 2 .750 18 2 .900
Texas 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Texas Tech 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
TCU 3 3 .500 14 4 .778
Iowa St. 3 5 .375 16 5 .762
Oklahoma 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Oklahoma St. 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
West Virginia 2 5 .286 13 7 .650
Kansas St. 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 77, LSU 68

Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
Villanova 8 2 .800 15 5 .750
UConn 5 2 .714 14 4 .778
Marquette 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Xavier 5 4 .556 15 5 .750
Creighton 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
St. John’s 3 4 .429 11 7 .611
Butler 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Seton Hall 3 6 .333 12 7 .632
DePaul 1 8 .111 10 9 .526
Georgetown 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 56, Georgetown 53

Xavier 74, Creighton 64

St. John’s at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Providence, 12:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 8 1 .889 15 5 .750
Montana St. 7 2 .778 15 5 .750
Montana 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
S. Utah 6 2 .750 12 6 .667
N. Colorado 5 2 .714 10 9 .526
E. Washington 5 4 .556 11 9 .550
N. Arizona 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Portland St. 3 7 .300 4 13 .235
Sacramento St. 2 7 .222 6 10 .375
Idaho 2 8 .200 5 15 .250
Idaho St. 1 9 .100 3 16 .158

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. 97, N. Arizona 76

Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 7 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Winthrop 6 2 .750 13 8 .619
SC-Upstate 5 2 .714 8 11 .421
Campbell 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Gardner-Webb 4 3 .571 10 10 .500
NC A&T 4 3 .571 9 12 .429
UNC-Asheville 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
High Point 3 4 .429 9 12 .429
Radford 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
Presbyterian 1 5 .167 9 12 .429
Hampton 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Charleston Southern 1 6 .143 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 77, High Point 72

Longwood 92, Winthrop 88

SC-Upstate at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 7 2 .778 16 3 .842
Michigan St. 7 2 .778 16 4 .800
Illinois 7 2 .778 14 5 .737
Ohio St. 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
Purdue 6 3 .667 17 3 .850
Indiana 7 4 .636 16 5 .762
Rutgers 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Michigan 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Iowa 4 5 .444 14 6 .700
Penn St. 3 6 .333 8 9 .471
Maryland 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
Minnesota 2 6 .250 11 6 .647
Northwestern 2 7 .222 9 9 .500
Nebraska 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 83, Michigan 67

Indiana 68, Maryland 55

Illinois at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Hawaii 5 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Long Beach St. 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
UC Riverside 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
UC Irvine 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
UC Davis 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
CS Bakersfield 1 4 .200 6 8 .429
Cal Poly 1 4 .200 5 12 .294
CS Northridge 1 6 .143 5 14 .263
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 8 11 .421

___

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 72, CS Northridge 65

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
1|31 Fifty Over 50: The Age Disruptors
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol