All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Albany (NY)
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|11
|.421
|Binghamton
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|10
|.444
|UMBC
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|NJIT
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|10
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Maine
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|15
|.211
___
Stony Brook 76, New Hampshire 69
UMBC 70, Binghamton 68
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, ppd.
Vermont 81, Maine 68
Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|Tulane
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Temple
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|UCF
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|East Carolina
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Wichita St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|8
|.556
|South Florida
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Tulane 67, Wichita St. 66
SMU 69, Temple 61
South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|3
|.850
|Dayton
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|George Mason
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Saint Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Richmond
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Rhode Island
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Fordham
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Duquesne
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|La Salle
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
___
Dayton 53, Rhode Island 51
Davidson 77, La Salle 69
Saint Louis 77, Duquesne 53
St. Bonaventure 80, Saint Joseph’s 69
VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.
Fordham at George Washington, Noon
George Mason at UMass, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Duke
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|3
|.850
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Wake Forest
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|4
|.810
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Florida St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Louisville
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Syracuse
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Boston College
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Virginia Tech
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|NC State
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Georgia Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|11
|.450
___
Miami 73, Georgia Tech 62
Duke 74, Louisville 65
North Carolina 100, NC State 80
Virginia Tech 85, Florida St. 72
Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|14
|6
|.700
|Liberty
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|6
|.700
|Bellarmine
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|9
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|Jacksonville
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|8
|.619
|E. Kentucky
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|11
|.476
|Lipscomb
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|13
|.409
|Stetson
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|North Alabama
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
|North Florida
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|16
|.238
___
E. Kentucky at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|2
|.895
|Baylor
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|2
|.900
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Iowa St.
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|5
|.762
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|7
|.650
|Kansas St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
___
TCU 77, LSU 68
Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68
Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68
Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50
Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|2
|.895
|Villanova
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|5
|.750
|UConn
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|Marquette
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Xavier
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Creighton
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Seton Hall
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgetown
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Butler 56, Georgetown 53
Xavier 74, Creighton 64
St. John’s at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Providence, 12:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|5
|.750
|Montana St.
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Montana
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|9
|.526
|E. Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|N. Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Portland St.
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|13
|.235
|Sacramento St.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|10
|.375
|Idaho
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
___
Portland St. 97, N. Arizona 76
Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Winthrop
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|SC-Upstate
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|11
|.421
|Campbell
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|NC A&T
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|12
|.429
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|High Point
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Radford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Presbyterian
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|12
|.429
|Hampton
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Charleston Southern
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|15
|.211
___
Campbell 77, High Point 72
Longwood 92, Winthrop 88
SC-Upstate at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Radford at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|3
|.842
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|4
|.800
|Illinois
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|5
|.737
|Ohio St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Purdue
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|3
|.850
|Indiana
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Rutgers
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Michigan
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Iowa
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|6
|.700
|Penn St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Maryland
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Northwestern
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|9
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Michigan St. 83, Michigan 67
Indiana 68, Maryland 55
Illinois at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Hawaii
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|UC Riverside
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UC Irvine
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|8
|.429
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
|CS Northridge
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|11
|.421
___
Hawaii 72, CS Northridge 65
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Comments