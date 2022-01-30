On Air: Foodie and the Beast
The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 16 2 .889
Arizona 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
Southern Cal 8 3 .727 18 3 .857
Oregon 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Washington 6 3 .667 11 8 .579
Washington St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Stanford 5 4 .556 12 7 .632
Colorado 5 5 .500 13 7 .650
Arizona St. 2 6 .250 6 12 .333
California 2 8 .200 9 12 .429
Oregon St. 1 7 .125 3 15 .167
Utah 1 11 .083 8 14 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 67, Arizona St. 56

Washington 77, Utah 73, 2OT

Southern Cal 79, California 72

UCLA 66, Stanford 43

Oregon 78, Oregon St. 56

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

California at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Army 7 3 .700 13 9 .591
Loyola (Md.) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Colgate 4 2 .667 8 11 .421
Boston U. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Lehigh 6 4 .600 8 14 .364
Lafayette 2 5 .286 5 13 .278
Holy Cross 2 5 .286 4 15 .211
American 2 6 .250 6 14 .300
Bucknell 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 60, Lafayette 56

Navy 47, American 45

Sunday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colgate at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 8 0 1.000 20 1 .952
Kentucky 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Arkansas 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Tennessee 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
LSU 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
Texas A&M 4 4 .500 15 6 .714
Alabama 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
South Carolina 4 4 .500 13 7 .650
Florida 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Vanderbilt 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
Missouri 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
Mississippi 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
Georgia 1 7 .125 6 15 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 77, LSU 68

Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50

Alabama 87, Baylor 78

Florida 81, Oklahoma St. 72

Mississippi 67, Kansas St. 56

Kentucky 80, Kansas 62

Texas Tech 76, Mississippi St. 50

Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 77

Texas 52, Tennessee 51

South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 63

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Furman 8 2 .800 16 7 .696
Mercer 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Wofford 5 5 .500 13 9 .591
VMI 5 5 .500 12 10 .545
UNC-Greensboro 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
ETSU 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
Samford 3 6 .333 13 8 .619
The Citadel 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
W. Carolina 2 7 .222 8 14 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 75, The Citadel 62

VMI 83, ETSU 79

Samford 74, W. Carolina 64

Furman 80, Mercer 50

Wofford 85, UNC-Greensboro 66

Monday’s Games

Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 4 0 1.000 11 8 .579
Texas A&M-CC 3 2 .600 16 6 .727
Nicholls 3 2 .600 13 9 .591
SE Louisiana 3 2 .600 11 11 .500
McNeese St. 2 2 .500 8 13 .381
Houston Baptist 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
Northwestern St. 2 3 .400 6 16 .273
Incarnate Word 0 5 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. 90, Texas A&M-CC 76

SE Louisiana 78, Incarnate Word 68

Nicholls 73, Houston Baptist 61

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at McNeese St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 6 2 .750 12 9 .571
Grambling St. 6 2 .750 9 12 .429
Florida A&M 6 2 .750 8 11 .421
Alcorn St. 6 2 .750 7 13 .350
Texas Southern 6 3 .667 8 10 .444
Alabama St. 4 4 .500 5 15 .250
Prairie View 4 5 .444 4 15 .211
Bethune-Cookman 3 5 .375 5 15 .250
Alabama A&M 3 5 .375 4 14 .222
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 6 .333 5 17 .227
Jackson St. 2 6 .250 4 15 .211
MVSU 1 8 .111 1 18 .053

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. 68, Southern U. 64

Florida A&M 65, Alabama A&M 60

Grambling St. 73, Jackson St. 64

Ark.-Pine Bluff 74, MVSU 68

Texas Southern 75, Prairie View 74, OT

Alabama St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 73

Monday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826
Oral Roberts 9 2 .818 15 7 .682
N. Dakota St. 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
South Dakota 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
UMKC 5 4 .556 12 9 .571
W. Illinois 4 5 .444 13 8 .619
Denver 4 7 .364 8 16 .333
Omaha 3 8 .273 4 18 .182
St. Thomas (MN) 2 6 .250 8 12 .400
North Dakota 0 9 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 80, N. Dakota St. 76

W. Illinois 81, St. Thomas (MN) 52

Oral Roberts 89, Denver 80

South Dakota 71, North Dakota 58

Omaha 69, UMKC 68

Monday’s Games

UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 8 2 .800 14 9 .609
Arkansas St. 5 2 .714 14 5 .737
South Alabama 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Troy 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Texas St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 12 .429
Coastal Carolina 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 5 .444 9 10 .474
Georgia Southern 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Georgia St. 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
UALR 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Louisiana-Monroe 2 8 .200 10 12 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. 73, Coastal Carolina 66

Georgia St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Appalachian St. 72, UALR 57

Texas St. 58, Texas-Arlington 53

Troy 77, South Alabama 68

Georgia Southern 66, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 5 1 .833 17 4 .810
San Diego 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
BYU 5 3 .625 17 6 .739
San Francisco 4 3 .571 17 5 .773
Santa Clara 3 3 .500 13 8 .619
Portland 2 4 .333 11 10 .524
Loyola Marymount 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Pacific 1 4 .200 6 13 .316
Pepperdine 0 8 .000 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 69, Loyola Marymount 65

San Francisco 88, Santa Clara 85

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 81, Pepperdine 57

Gonzaga 104, Portland 72

Pacific 76, BYU 73

Monday’s Games

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
New Mexico St. 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Sam Houston St. 8 2 .800 13 10 .565
Grand Canyon 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Utah Valley St. 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Stephen F. Austin 5 4 .556 13 8 .619
Abilene Christian 5 5 .500 14 7 .667
Tarleton St. 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Dixie St. 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Cal Baptist 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Chicago St. 2 6 .250 6 15 .286
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 8 .111 6 15 .286
Lamar 0 10 .000 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. 79, Chicago St. 65

Abilene Christian 85, Lamar 82

Seattle 78, Sam Houston St. 63

Tarleton St. 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64

New Mexico St. 71, Grand Canyon 61

Stephen F. Austin 81, Cal Baptist 77

