The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 7 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Stony Brook 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Albany (NY) 5 3 .625 9 11 .450
Binghamton 5 4 .556 8 10 .444
UMBC 4 4 .500 9 10 .474
Hartford 2 2 .500 4 12 .250
New Hampshire 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
NJIT 3 6 .333 8 11 .421
Mass.-Lowell 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Maine 1 7 .125 4 15 .211

___

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 7 0 1.000 18 2 .900
SMU 7 1 .875 16 4 .800
Tulane 6 3 .667 9 9 .500
Cincinnati 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Temple 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Memphis 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
UCF 4 5 .444 12 7 .632
East Carolina 2 6 .250 11 9 .550
Wichita St. 1 5 .167 10 8 .556
South Florida 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
Tulsa 1 7 .125 7 12 .368

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 60, East Carolina 59

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 7 1 .875 17 3 .850
George Mason 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
VCU 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Dayton 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Saint Louis 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
St. Bonaventure 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Richmond 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Rhode Island 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
George Washington 3 4 .429 7 12 .368
Saint Joseph’s 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
Fordham 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
UMass 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Duquesne 1 5 .167 6 12 .333
La Salle 1 7 .125 6 12 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

George Washington 64, Fordham 55

George Mason 72, UMass 62

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
Duke 7 2 .778 17 3 .850
Notre Dame 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
North Carolina 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Wake Forest 7 4 .636 17 5 .773
Florida St. 6 4 .600 13 7 .650
Virginia 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Louisville 5 6 .455 11 10 .524
Syracuse 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
Boston College 4 6 .400 9 11 .450
Clemson 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Virginia Tech 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
Pittsburgh 3 7 .300 8 13 .381
NC State 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
Georgia Tech 2 7 .222 9 11 .450

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston College 69, Pittsburgh 56

Monday’s Games

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 8 0 1.000 15 6 .714
Bellarmine 7 1 .875 13 9 .591
Liberty 5 1 .833 14 7 .667
Jacksonville 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
Kennesaw St. 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
Cent. Arkansas 3 4 .429 6 14 .300
Florida Gulf Coast 3 5 .375 13 9 .591
Lipscomb 3 5 .375 10 13 .435
Stetson 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
E. Kentucky 2 6 .250 10 12 .455
North Alabama 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
North Florida 1 7 .125 5 17 .227

___

Monday’s Games

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Baylor 6 2 .750 18 3 .857
Texas 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Texas Tech 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
TCU 3 3 .500 14 4 .778
Iowa St. 3 5 .375 16 5 .762
Oklahoma 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Oklahoma St. 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
West Virginia 2 5 .286 13 7 .650
Kansas St. 2 6 .250 10 10 .500

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 8 1 .889 18 2 .900
Villanova 9 2 .818 16 5 .762
UConn 6 2 .750 15 4 .789
Marquette 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
Xavier 5 4 .556 15 5 .750
Creighton 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
Butler 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
St. John’s 3 5 .375 11 8 .579
Seton Hall 3 6 .333 12 7 .632
DePaul 1 9 .100 10 10 .500
Georgetown 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Providence 65, Marquette 63

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 9 1 .900 16 5 .762
Montana St. 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
Montana 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
S. Utah 6 2 .750 12 6 .667
N. Colorado 5 2 .714 10 9 .526
E. Washington 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
N. Arizona 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Portland St. 3 7 .300 5 13 .278
Sacramento St. 2 8 .200 6 11 .353
Idaho 2 9 .182 5 16 .238
Idaho St. 1 9 .100 3 16 .158

___

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 7 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Winthrop 6 2 .750 13 8 .619
SC-Upstate 6 2 .750 9 11 .450
Campbell 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Gardner-Webb 5 3 .625 11 10 .524
UNC-Asheville 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
NC A&T 4 4 .500 9 13 .409
High Point 3 4 .429 9 12 .429
Hampton 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
Radford 2 6 .250 6 14 .300
Presbyterian 1 6 .143 9 13 .409
Charleston Southern 1 7 .125 4 16 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 8 2 .800 17 3 .850
Illinois 8 2 .800 15 5 .750
Michigan St. 7 2 .778 16 4 .800
Purdue 7 3 .700 18 3 .857
Ohio St. 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Indiana 7 4 .636 16 5 .762
Rutgers 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Michigan 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Iowa 4 5 .444 14 6 .700
Penn St. 3 6 .333 8 9 .471
Maryland 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
Minnesota 2 7 .222 11 7 .611
Northwestern 2 8 .200 9 10 .474
Nebraska 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Purdue 81, Ohio St. 78

Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 60

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 6 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 1 .833 12 6 .667
Long Beach St. 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
UC Irvine 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
UC Davis 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
UC Santa Barbara 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 4 .200 6 9 .400
Cal Poly 1 5 .167 5 13 .278
CS Northridge 1 6 .143 5 14 .263
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 9 11 .450

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 65, UC Santa Barbara 62

Tuesday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

