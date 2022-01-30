Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Albany (NY)
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|11
|.450
|Binghamton
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|10
|.444
|UMBC
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|NJIT
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Maine
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|15
|.211
___
Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.
UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|Tulane
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Temple
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|UCF
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|7
|.632
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|Wichita St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|8
|.556
|South Florida
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|12
|.368
___
Cincinnati 60, East Carolina 59
Tulsa at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|3
|.850
|George Mason
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Dayton
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Saint Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Richmond
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Rhode Island
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|George Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Fordham
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|UMass
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Duquesne
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|La Salle
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
___
George Washington 64, Fordham 55
George Mason 72, UMass 62
Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.
La Salle at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Duke
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|3
|.850
|Notre Dame
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Wake Forest
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|5
|.773
|Florida St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|Virginia
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Louisville
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Syracuse
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Boston College
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|11
|.450
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Virginia Tech
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|NC State
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Georgia Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|11
|.450
___
Boston College 69, Pittsburgh 56
Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 9 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|Bellarmine
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|9
|.591
|Liberty
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|7
|.667
|Jacksonville
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|9
|.591
|Lipscomb
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Stetson
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|12
|.455
|North Alabama
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|North Florida
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|17
|.227
___
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Baylor
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|3
|.857
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Iowa St.
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|5
|.762
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|7
|.650
|Kansas St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
___
West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|2
|.900
|Villanova
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|5
|.762
|UConn
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Marquette
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Xavier
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Creighton
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|St. John’s
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Seton Hall
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Providence 65, Marquette 63
Creighton at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Providence at St. John’s, 9 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|5
|.762
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Montana
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|9
|.526
|E. Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|N. Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Portland St.
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|13
|.278
|Sacramento St.
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Idaho
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|16
|.238
|Idaho St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
___
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Winthrop
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|SC-Upstate
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|NC A&T
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|High Point
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Hampton
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Radford
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
___
Charleston Southern at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|3
|.850
|Illinois
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|5
|.750
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|4
|.800
|Purdue
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|3
|.857
|Ohio St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Rutgers
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Michigan
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Iowa
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|6
|.700
|Penn St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Maryland
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|7
|.611
|Northwestern
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|Nebraska
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Purdue 81, Ohio St. 78
Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 60
Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|6
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|UC Irvine
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|13
|.278
|CS Northridge
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|11
|.450
___
Hawaii 65, UC Santa Barbara 62
UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments