All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Towson
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Delaware
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Drexel
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|17
|.227
|James Madison
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Elon
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Northeastern
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
Monday’s Games
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|4
|.789
|UAB
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|UTEP
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|FAU
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Charlotte
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Rice
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Old Dominion
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Southern Miss.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
|Marshall
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|UTSA
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|5
|.762
|Cleveland St.
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|9
|.550
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|Youngstown St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Milwaukee
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|15
|.318
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|12
|.368
|Green Bay
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|16
|.200
|Robert Morris
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
Sunday’s Games
N. Kentucky 78, Cleveland St. 72
Wright St. 75, Fort Wayne 63
Monday’s Games
Michigan-Dearborn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Yale
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Cornell
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Harvard
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Dartmouth
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|Brown
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|12
|.455
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
Sunday’s Games
Cornell 74, Brown 72
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|3
|.857
|St. Peter’s
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|8
|.529
|Siena
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|8
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Quinnipiac
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|8
|.579
|Manhattan
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Fairfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|11
|.450
|Rider
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|13
|.350
|Canisius
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Marist
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
Sunday’s Games
Iona 85, St. Peter’s 77
Manhattan 72, Marist 66
Niagara 70, Monmouth (NJ) 69, OT
Rider 70, Canisius 62
Siena 85, Quinnipiac 76
Tuesday’s Games
Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|4
|.810
|Ohio
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Kent St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Ball St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Bowling Green
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|13
|.188
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|N. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|W. Michigan
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|NC Central
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Coppin St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|16
|.200
|Howard
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|SC State
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Morgan St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
Sunday’s Games
Morgan St. 82, Delaware St. 70
Monday’s Games
Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|4
|.800
|Drake
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Missouri St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Iowa
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|9
|.550
|Bradley
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|S. Illinois
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Illinois St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Valparaiso
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|Indiana St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Evansville
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|15
|.250
Sunday’s Games
Bradley 67, Indiana St. 52
Drake 77, Loyola Chicago 68
S. Illinois 77, Valparaiso 55
Wednesday’s Games
Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Wyoming
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Colorado St.
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|2
|.889
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|UNLV
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Nevada
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Utah St.
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Air Force
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|San Jose St.
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Monday’s Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Air Force at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|8
|.600
|LIU
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|15
|.118
|CCSU
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|13
|.409
Sunday’s Games
Bryant 88, LIU 81
Fairleigh Dickinson 75, CCSU 55
Wagner 72, St. Francis (NY) 69
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Morehead St.
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|6
|.727
|Belmont
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|UT Martin
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Austin Peay
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|14
|.333
Monday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
