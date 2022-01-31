On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
January 31, 2022
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 8 0 1.000 14 5 .737
Towson 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Delaware 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Hofstra 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Drexel 4 4 .500 9 9 .500
William & Mary 4 5 .444 5 17 .227
James Madison 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Coll. of Charleston 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
Elon 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
Northeastern 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 8 1 .889 15 4 .789
UAB 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Louisiana Tech 7 2 .778 16 5 .762
Middle Tennessee 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
UTEP 6 3 .667 13 8 .619
FAU 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Charlotte 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Rice 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
Old Dominion 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
FIU 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
W. Kentucky 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Southern Miss. 1 6 .143 6 14 .300
Marshall 1 7 .125 8 13 .381
UTSA 1 8 .111 8 14 .364

___

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 9 1 .900 16 5 .762
Cleveland St. 10 2 .833 14 5 .737
Wright St. 9 4 .692 12 10 .545
N. Kentucky 7 4 .636 11 9 .550
Detroit 5 3 .625 7 10 .412
Youngstown St. 6 6 .500 12 10 .545
Fort Wayne 6 6 .500 11 10 .524
Milwaukee 5 8 .385 7 15 .318
Ill.-Chicago 3 7 .300 7 12 .368
Green Bay 3 8 .273 4 16 .200
Robert Morris 3 9 .250 5 16 .238
IUPUI 0 8 .000 1 17 .056

___

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky 78, Cleveland St. 72

Wright St. 75, Fort Wayne 63

Monday’s Games

Michigan-Dearborn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Yale 4 1 .800 10 9 .526
Penn 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Cornell 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Harvard 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
Dartmouth 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
Brown 2 5 .286 10 12 .455
Columbia 1 5 .167 4 14 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

Cornell 74, Brown 72

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 10 0 1.000 18 3 .857
St. Peter’s 7 3 .700 9 8 .529
Siena 5 3 .625 8 8 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Quinnipiac 6 5 .545 11 8 .579
Manhattan 4 5 .444 11 7 .611
Fairfield 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Niagara 4 7 .364 9 11 .450
Rider 3 7 .300 7 13 .350
Canisius 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
Marist 3 8 .273 8 12 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

Iona 85, St. Peter’s 77

Manhattan 72, Marist 66

Niagara 70, Monmouth (NJ) 69, OT

Rider 70, Canisius 62

Siena 85, Quinnipiac 76

Tuesday’s Games

Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 9 1 .900 17 4 .810
Ohio 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Akron 6 3 .667 13 6 .684
Kent St. 6 4 .600 11 9 .550
Ball St. 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Buffalo 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Bowling Green 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Cent. Michigan 2 3 .400 3 13 .188
Miami (Ohio) 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
E. Michigan 3 5 .375 8 11 .421
N. Illinois 2 6 .250 5 13 .278
W. Michigan 0 9 .000 4 16 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
NC Central 2 1 .667 8 10 .444
Coppin St. 3 2 .600 4 16 .200
Howard 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
SC State 2 3 .400 10 11 .476
Morgan St. 2 3 .400 7 10 .412
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 3 .250 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 4 .000 2 15 .118

___

Sunday’s Games

Morgan St. 82, Delaware St. 70

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 7 2 .778 16 4 .800
Drake 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Missouri St. 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
N. Iowa 7 3 .700 11 9 .550
Bradley 6 4 .600 12 10 .545
S. Illinois 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Illinois St. 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
Valparaiso 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Indiana St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Evansville 1 8 .111 5 15 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Bradley 67, Indiana St. 52

Drake 77, Loyola Chicago 68

S. Illinois 77, Valparaiso 55

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Wyoming 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
Colorado St. 6 2 .750 16 2 .889
San Diego St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Fresno St. 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
UNLV 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Nevada 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Utah St. 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
Air Force 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
New Mexico 1 7 .125 8 13 .381
San Jose St. 0 7 .000 7 12 .368

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 8 1 .889 12 8 .600
LIU 5 5 .500 8 12 .400
Sacred Heart 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
St. Francis (NY) 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 5 .286 2 15 .118
CCSU 2 7 .222 5 17 .227
Wagner 0 0 .000 14 2 .875
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 10 12 .455
Merrimack 0 0 .000 9 13 .409

___

Sunday’s Games

Bryant 88, LIU 81

Fairleigh Dickinson 75, CCSU 55

Wagner 72, St. Francis (NY) 69

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 10 0 1.000 20 2 .909
Morehead St. 8 1 .889 16 6 .727
Belmont 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
SE Missouri 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Tennessee St. 4 6 .400 9 13 .409
UT Martin 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
Austin Peay 2 5 .286 6 11 .353
Tennessee Tech 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
E. Illinois 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
SIU-Edwardsville 1 7 .125 7 14 .333

___

Monday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

