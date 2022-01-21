Blacksher leads Grand Canyon against Sam Houston after 22-point outing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-3, 5-1 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-9, 6-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces the Sam Houston Bearkats after Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 71-46 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Bearkats have gone 7-2 in home games. Sam Houston is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Antelopes are 5-1 in conference games. Grand Canyon is ninth in the WAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Blacksher averaging 4.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Flagg is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds. Demarkus Lampley is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

Blacksher is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

