Boeheim, Syracuse visit Wake Forest

Syracuse (7-7, 1-2) vs. Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse will battle Alondes Williams and Wake Forest. B. Boeheim has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games. Williams is averaging 24 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Syracuse’s B. Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Orange points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Orange have given up just 74 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 77.2 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Williams has had his hand in 51 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last five games. Williams has 43 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wake Forest has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Deacs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Orange. Wake Forest has 50 assists on 84 field goals (59.5 percent) over its past three contests while Syracuse has assists on 49 of 83 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wake Forest offense has scored 80.2 points per game this season, ranking the Demon Deacons 29th among Division 1 teams. The Syracuse defense has allowed 76.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 274th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.