Boise St. 62, Utah St. 59

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 11:09 pm
BOISE ST. (13-4)

Armus 10-16 2-10 22, Degenhart 2-5 2-2 6, Kigab 7-14 0-0 15, Akot 4-12 0-0 11, Shaver 1-11 0-0 3, Rice 1-3 0-0 2, N.Smith 1-4 0-1 2, Milner 0-0 1-2 1, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 5-15 62.

UTAH ST. (10-9)

Bean 6-16 0-1 14, Horvath 4-7 0-0 9, Ashworth 3-7 2-3 9, Bairstow 2-8 4-6 8, Shulga 0-1 1-2 1, Eytle-Rock 3-6 8-8 14, Dorius 1-3 0-0 2, Hamoda 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 15-20 59.

Halftime_Utah St. 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 5-20 (Akot 3-7, Kigab 1-2, Shaver 1-5, Rice 0-1, Degenhart 0-2, N.Smith 0-3), Utah St. 4-18 (Bean 2-4, Horvath 1-3, Ashworth 1-5, Hamoda 0-1, Eytle-Rock 0-2, Bairstow 0-3). Rebounds_Boise St. 41 (Armus 18), Utah St. 34 (Bean 12). Assists_Boise St. 8 (Armus, Kigab, Akot, Shaver 2), Utah St. 10 (Ashworth 4). Total Fouls_Boise St. 18, Utah St. 18.

