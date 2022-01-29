Boise St. 68, Fresno St. 63, OT

BOISE ST. (16-4)

Armus 0-1 0-0 0, Degenhart 2-8 2-2 8, Kigab 4-12 2-2 11, Akot 5-12 1-2 16, Shaver 5-12 3-4 14, Rice 5-9 0-0 13, N.Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Kuzmanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 8-10 68.

FRESNO ST. (14-5)

Robinson 9-15 1-1 21, Campbell 4-9 3-3 11, Hill 3-10 0-0 8, Holland 3-9 2-2 8, Colimerio 5-5 0-0 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 4, Vaihola 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 0-4 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-1 0-0 0, Meah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 6-6 63.

Halftime_Boise St. 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 14-31 (Akot 5-9, Rice 3-6, N.Smith 2-3, Degenhart 2-4, Shaver 1-3, Kigab 1-6), Fresno St. 5-17 (Robinson 2-3, Hill 2-5, Colimerio 1-1, Campbell 0-1, Whitaker 0-1, Yap 0-1, Stroud 0-2, Holland 0-3). Fouled Out_Armus, Robinson. Rebounds_Boise St. 27 (Akot, Shaver 6), Fresno St. 36 (Holland 11). Assists_Boise St. 12 (Akot 5), Fresno St. 8 (Holland 2). Total Fouls_Boise St. 11, Fresno St. 16.

