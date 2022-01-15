Boise St. 71, New Mexico 63

BOISE ST. (11-4)

Armus 2-10 0-3 4, Degenhart 3-6 1-2 8, Kigab 2-6 7-10 11, Akot 2-9 6-10 10, Shaver 5-11 5-10 18, N.Smith 6-13 0-1 14, Rice 1-4 2-2 4, Milner 1-2 0-0 2, Pryor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 21-38 71.

NEW MEXICO (7-10)

Forsling 2-3 0-0 4, House 8-13 4-7 21, Johnson 0-0 0-1 0, Mashburn 4-12 0-0 10, Singleton 0-3 0-4 0, Allen-Tovar 4-6 0-0 11, Jenkins 5-11 1-2 15, Seck 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-49 5-14 63.

Halftime_Boise St. 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 6-20 (Shaver 3-7, N.Smith 2-4, Degenhart 1-1, Kigab 0-1, Pryor 0-1, Rice 0-2, Akot 0-4), New Mexico 10-19 (Jenkins 4-7, Allen-Tovar 3-4, Mashburn 2-3, House 1-3, Forsling 0-1, Singleton 0-1). Fouled Out_Mashburn. Rebounds_Boise St. 44 (Armus 13), New Mexico 24 (Forsling 8). Assists_Boise St. 12 (Akot 3), New Mexico 10 (House 7). Total Fouls_Boise St. 13, New Mexico 28.

