Boston College 69, Pittsburgh 56

PITTSBURGH (8-13)

Gueye 2-5 0-0 5, Hugley 3-10 3-7 9, Burton 7-15 1-3 15, Ezeakudo 0-1 0-0 0, Odukale 4-11 7-9 16, Horton 4-12 0-0 11, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffress 0-2 0-0 0, Payton 0-1 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 11-19 56.

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-11)

Bickerstaff 1-5 4-6 6, Karnik 0-2 0-0 0, Ashton-Langford 8-13 2-2 21, Langford 7-15 2-2 17, Zackery 3-4 0-0 8, Post 5-9 0-0 11, Galloway 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 2-3 2-2 6, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Kenny 0-0 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 10-12 69.

Halftime_Boston College 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 5-18 (Horton 3-7, Odukale 1-2, Gueye 1-3, Ezeakudo 0-1, Jeffress 0-1, Burton 0-2, Hugley 0-2), Boston College 7-21 (Ashton-Langford 3-6, Zackery 2-2, Post 1-2, Langford 1-4, Bickerstaff 0-1, Jones 0-1, Karnik 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Galloway 0-3). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 33 (Gueye 9), Boston College 35 (Post 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 6 (Hugley, Odukale 2), Boston College 13 (Zackery 4). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 12, Boston College 15.

