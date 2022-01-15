Boston College 70, Clemson 68

BOSTON COLLEGE (7-8)

Bickerstaff 1-3 0-0 2, Karnik 8-11 0-1 17, Ashton-Langford 7-13 5-9 19, Langford 4-6 0-0 8, Zackery 2-7 2-3 6, Galloway 6-15 1-2 18, Post 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 8-15 70.

CLEMSON (10-7)

Hall 4-9 4-4 12, Tyson 1-5 1-2 4, Collins 7-12 0-5 15, Dawes 7-12 0-0 17, Hemenway 1-6 0-0 3, Honor 3-5 0-0 6, Bohannon 3-6 3-3 9, Hunter 1-3 0-0 2, Schieffelin 0-1 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-14 68.

Halftime_Clemson 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-19 (Galloway 5-10, Karnik 1-3, Bickerstaff 0-1, Langford 0-1, Post 0-1, Zackery 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-2), Clemson 6-19 (Dawes 3-7, Collins 1-1, Tyson 1-2, Hemenway 1-5, Honor 0-1, Schieffelin 0-1, Hall 0-2). Rebounds_Boston College 32 (Ashton-Langford, Langford 7), Clemson 36 (Bohannon 12). Assists_Boston College 8 (Ashton-Langford 4), Clemson 10 (Collins 3). Total Fouls_Boston College 14, Clemson 15. A_7,443 (10,000).

