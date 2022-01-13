Boston College 75, Pittsburgh 64

BOSTON COLLEGE (12-4)

Soule 3-13 6-7 12, VanTimmeren 1-3 0-0 2, Gakdeng 7-8 0-3 14, Garraud 2-6 2-4 8, Swartz 6-16 0-0 14, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Dickens 5-9 0-0 14, Daley 0-1 1-2 1, Ivey 1-1 2-3 4, Lacey 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 3-5 0-1 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 11-20 75

PITTSBURGH (9-7)

Brown 2-4 6-6 10, Igbokwe 2-4 3-6 7, Harris 6-14 2-2 15, Hayford 0-1 0-0 0, Strother 3-10 0-0 8, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Ezeja 1-3 1-4 3, Clesca 0-0 2-2 2, Everett 5-11 1-2 11, Exanor 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-1 0-2 2, Hueston 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 15-24 64

Boston College 21 17 19 18 — 75 Pittsburgh 16 9 17 22 — 64

3-Point Goals_Boston College 8-18 (Soule 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-1, Garraud 2-4, Swartz 2-6, Dickens 4-6), Pittsburgh 3-14 (Harris 1-2, Strother 2-7, Everett 0-2, Hueston 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Assists_Boston College 20 (Soule 6), Pittsburgh 7 (Brown 3). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Ezeja. Rebounds_Boston College 36 (Team 7-8), Pittsburgh 41 (Ezeja 6-10). Total Fouls_Boston College 16, Pittsburgh 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,131.

