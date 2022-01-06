Boston College 95, Syracuse 71

SYRACUSE (8-6)

Styles 2-9 2-2 6, Christianna Carr 4-8 2-2 11, Chrislyn Carr 3-14 2-2 9, Hyman 7-15 1-3 17, Murray 3-17 5-6 11, Rice 6-12 2-2 17, Wilson 0-0 0-2 0, Irvin 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-75 14-19 71

BOSTON COLLEGE (10-4)

Batts 0-2 0-0 0, Soule 4-9 1-2 9, Gakdeng 9-12 3-3 21, Garraud 6-10 0-0 17, Swartz 4-8 0-0 11, Ford 2-2 3-4 7, VanTimmeren 2-3 0-0 4, Dickens 6-10 0-1 15, Daley 0-1 0-2 0, Ivey 0-2 0-0 0, Lacey 1-2 0-0 2, Waggoner 4-5 1-3 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-66 8-15 95

Syracuse 18 15 17 21 — 71 Boston College 25 24 26 20 — 95

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 7-25 (Styles 0-2, Christ.Carr 1-3, Chrisl.Carr 1-4, Hyman 2-6, Murray 0-5, Rice 3-5), Boston College 11-22 (Garraud 5-9, Swartz 3-6, Dickens 3-6, Ivey 0-1). Assists_Syracuse 11 (Murray 6), Boston College 23 (Dickens 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 35 (Team 8-11), Boston College 51 (Gakdeng 4-9). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, Boston College 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_424.

