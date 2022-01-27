Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina women past No. 24 Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th straight double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina improved to 9-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 69-40 victory over No. 24 Mississippi on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (19-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) were scheduled for their yearly contest with No. 10 UConn. But with South Carolina a game behind SEC leader Tennessee, coach Dawn Staley called off the nonconference game to face the Rebels (17-3, 5-2) in a contest postponed due to COVID-19 earlier this month.

Staley got just what she needed from her team, especially her 6-foot-5 All-American. Boston reached 20 points for the first time in 11 games and came out on top in the showdown with Rebels star Shakira Austin.

Austin, also 6-5, struggled to find space to shoot much of the game as the Rebels lost their 14th straight to South Carolina. The Ole Miss senior led her team with 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 77, NO. 22 OHIO STATE 58

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 20 points and became Michigan’s career leader in rebounds as the Wolverines beat Ohio State.

Hillmon surpassed Trish Andrew’s record of 928 rebounds during the second half. She finished with 12 for her third straight double-double and has 935 in her career.

Leigha Brown added 16 points, Maddie Nolan had 13 and Emily Kiser scored 10 for Michigan (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten).

Jacy Sheldon had 15 points for Ohio State (15-4, 7-3) and Tanaya Beacham added 14.

NO. 14 GEORGIA TECH 68, BOSTON COLLEGE 49

ATLANTA (AP) — Eylia Love scored a career-high 20 points, including 10 straight in the second quarter, and Georgia Tech beat Boston College.

Love was 9-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds for Tech (16-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its third straight. Nerea Hermosa added 15 points and seven assists. Lorela Cubaj grabbed 15 rebounds and had seven assists.

Cameron Swartz had 14 points, Taylor Soule 11 and Marnelle Garraud 10 for BC (14-6, 5-4).

NO. 17 MARYLAND 72, RUTGERS 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Chloe Bibby had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead Maryland past Rutgers.

Playing on her own bobblehead night and with her parents in attendance, the Australian scored in double figures for the 13th time this season and 64th in her career for Maryland (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten).

Angel Reese had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Ashley Owusu scored 17 points for the Terps.

Osh Brown and Destiny Marshall each scored 10 points for Rutgers (7-14, 0-9).

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 83, SYRACUSE 62

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Sonia Citron added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat Syracuse.

Notre Dame (15-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed on a 21-6 run to secure its 18th straight home victory in the series.

Sam Brunelle scored 15 points off the bench, Maya Dodson had 13, Dara Mabrey 12 and Maddy Westbeld 10 for the Fighting Irish.

Teisha Hyman finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and seven steals for Syracuse (8-10, 1-7).

NORTH CAROLINA 78, NO. 21 DUKE 62

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 20 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams had 15 and North Carolina romped over Duke.

The Tar Heels (16-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 28-8 run to take a commanding 47-26 lead at halftime.

Elizabeth Balogun and Miela Goodchild led Duke (13-5, 4-4) with 14 points apiece.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.