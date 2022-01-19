Boston U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 50

BOSTON U. (12-8)

Mathon 5-10 2-2 12, Harper 0-3 0-0 0, McCoy 4-10 0-0 10, Tynen 1-2 1-2 4, Whyte 5-9 5-5 15, Brittain-Watts 1-3 2-2 5, C.Jones 5-11 0-0 15, Morales 1-3 2-2 4, Chimezie 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 12-13 67.

LOYOLA (MD.) (11-7)

Dike 3-4 2-3 8, M.Ilic 3-6 2-2 9, Andrews 2-9 3-6 7, K.Jones 1-8 0-0 2, Spencer 7-17 2-3 19, W.Jackson 1-3 1-1 3, Faure 0-1 0-1 0, V.Ilic 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzemka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 10-16 50.

Halftime_Boston U. 30-16. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 9-24 (C.Jones 5-9, McCoy 2-4, Tynen 1-1, Brittain-Watts 1-3, Morales 0-1, Harper 0-3, Whyte 0-3), Loyola (Md.) 4-18 (Spencer 3-7, M.Ilic 1-3, W.Jackson 0-1, Andrews 0-3, K.Jones 0-4). Rebounds_Boston U. 41 (Mathon 12), Loyola (Md.) 23 (Dike, M.Ilic, Andrews, Spencer 4). Assists_Boston U. 15 (McCoy 7), Loyola (Md.) 11 (Dike 3). Total Fouls_Boston U. 18, Loyola (Md.) 16. A_250 (3,000).

