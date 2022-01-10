Boston U. 79, American 53

BOSTON U. (11-6)

Mathon 6-11 7-10 19, Harper 2-7 2-2 8, McCoy 11-18 1-2 25, Tynen 2-3 0-0 4, Whyte 6-9 3-4 17, Brittain-Watts 1-4 2-2 4, Chimezie 1-3 0-2 2, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Morales 0-4 0-0 0, Pascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Brewster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 15-22 79.

AMERICAN (4-10)

O’Neil 2-13 0-0 4, Rogers 6-9 1-2 13, Bragg 3-7 0-0 8, Smalls 4-11 1-2 10, Stephens 3-8 0-0 6, Alexander 3-5 6-6 12, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 0-1 0-1 0, Prendergast 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 8-11 53.

Halftime_Boston U. 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 6-17 (Harper 2-4, Whyte 2-4, McCoy 2-5, Jones 0-1, Brittain-Watts 0-3), American 3-10 (Bragg 2-4, Smalls 1-1, Stephens 0-1, O’Neil 0-4). Rebounds_Boston U. 44 (Mathon, Whyte 10), American 23 (O’Neil 7). Assists_Boston U. 15 (McCoy 4), American 13 (Rogers, Smalls 3). Total Fouls_Boston U. 11, American 16. A_435 (4,500).

