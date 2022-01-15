Boston University hosts Navy following McCoy’s 23-point showing

Navy Midshipmen (11-5, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (11-7, 2-3 Patriot)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Javante McCoy scored 23 points in Boston University’s 73-63 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers are 5-2 in home games. Boston University is second in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-1 against Patriot opponents. Navy is second in the Patriot with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Greg Summers averaging 5.8.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Midshipmen won the last matchup on Jan. 5. John Carter Jr. scored 23 points to help lead the Midshipmen to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCoy is averaging 17.5 points for the Terriers. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Summers is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Carter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

