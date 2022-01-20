Trending:
Boum leads UTEP past UTSA

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 11:27 pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 22 points to lead UTEP to a 69-64 win over UTSA on Thursday night.

Jorell Saterfield had 17 points for UTEP (10-8, 3-3 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 10 points.

Jacob Germany had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-12, 0-6), who have now lost five straight games.

