Bowling Green 92, N. Illinois 83

BOWLING GREEN (9-8)

Kulackovskis 5-6 0-0 12, Curtis 7-9 4-5 21, Mills 1-5 1-2 3, Diggs 4-7 4-4 16, Plowden 7-10 2-3 17, Fulcher 6-8 0-0 13, Gordon 1-4 8-11 10, O’Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Elsasser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-51 19-25 92.

N. ILLINOIS (5-9)

Makuoi 2-4 2-4 6, Crump 3-7 0-2 6, Hankerson 4-6 1-2 11, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Thornton 5-15 2-4 13, Williams 12-16 3-3 32, Kueth 2-6 0-0 6, Okanu 2-2 2-2 6, Russell 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 30-58 13-21 83.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 11-21 (Diggs 4-7, Curtis 3-5, Kulackovskis 2-2, Fulcher 1-1, Plowden 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Mills 0-2), N. Illinois 10-22 (Williams 5-6, Hankerson 2-4, Kueth 2-6, Thornton 1-4, Crump 0-1, Hunter 0-1). Fouled Out_Hankerson. Rebounds_Bowling Green 31 (Fulcher 7), N. Illinois 21 (Kueth 4). Assists_Bowling Green 17 (Gordon 6), N. Illinois 15 (Thornton 9). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 16, N. Illinois 18. A_553 (10,000).

