Bowling Green plays Central Michigan after Plowden’s 27-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (11-10, 4-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (3-13, 2-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Daeqwon Plowden scored 27 points in Bowling Green’s 91-83 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Chippewas are 0-4 on their home court. Central Michigan is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

The Falcons have gone 4-6 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Jackson Jr. is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 10.4 points. Kevin Miller is shooting 38.2% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Plowden is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons. Myron Gordon is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

