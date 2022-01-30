Bradley 67, Indiana St. 52

INDIANA ST. (9-10)

Wilbar 1-3 0-0 3, C.Henry 3-8 1-4 7, Hobbs 0-5 2-2 2, Larry 2-5 0-0 4, Thomas 6-14 2-2 17, Stephens 3-7 3-5 10, Bledson 2-7 5-6 9, Hittle 0-1 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 13-19 52.

BRADLEY (11-10)

Leons 5-12 4-4 15, Mast 8-15 4-5 20, Hickman 0-7 0-0 0, Roberts 5-10 2-4 12, Kent 3-10 3-4 9, Howell 2-3 0-0 6, Tahvanainen 1-4 0-0 3, Boya 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 13-17 67.

Halftime_Bradley 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 5-24 (Thomas 3-7, Stephens 1-3, Wilbar 1-3, C.Henry 0-1, Hittle 0-1, Larry 0-1, Bledson 0-3, Hobbs 0-5), Bradley 4-24 (Howell 2-2, Tahvanainen 1-2, Leons 1-7, Roberts 0-2, Mast 0-3, Hickman 0-4, Kent 0-4). Fouled Out_C.Henry. Rebounds_Indiana St. 28 (Larry, Thomas 5), Bradley 44 (Mast 14). Assists_Indiana St. 7 (Larry 4), Bradley 13 (Roberts 4). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 17, Bradley 21.

