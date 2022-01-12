Bradley 79, Evansville 47

EVANSVILLE (4-10)

Kuhlman 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 1-2 0-0 2, Frederking 0-3 0-0 0, Givance 5-15 5-5 16, Newton 5-15 4-4 16, Sisley 1-4 0-0 2, Beauchamp 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Page 1-3 0-0 3, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 9-9 47.

BRADLEY (8-9)

Leons 3-6 0-0 9, Mast 9-16 3-4 23, Hickman 2-3 0-0 5, Roberts 9-16 0-0 19, Kent 2-6 3-4 7, Tahvanainen 2-6 0-0 5, Montgomery 2-6 0-0 5, Howell 0-2 0-0 0, Linke 1-1 2-2 4, Boya 1-2 0-0 2, Ekono 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 8-10 79.

Halftime_Bradley 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 6-25 (Newton 2-6, Smith 1-2, Page 1-3, Beauchamp 1-4, Givance 1-4, Kuhlman 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Frederking 0-2, Sisley 0-2), Bradley 9-16 (Leons 3-3, Mast 2-2, Montgomery 1-1, Roberts 1-1, Hickman 1-2, Tahvanainen 1-4, Howell 0-1, Kent 0-2). Rebounds_Evansville 24 (Phillips 9), Bradley 45 (Mast 13). Assists_Evansville 7 (Kuhlman 3), Bradley 20 (Roberts 7). Total Fouls_Evansville 14, Bradley 11.

