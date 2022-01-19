Bradley 83, Drake 71

BRADLEY (9-10)

Leons 2-5 0-0 5, Mast 8-9 0-0 17, Hickman 5-9 4-4 15, Roberts 6-10 6-8 18, Kent 1-7 2-2 4, Tahvanainen 4-6 0-0 11, Howell 2-3 0-0 5, Boya 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 31-52 14-16 83.

DRAKE (13-6)

Brodie 2-8 1-2 5, Murphy 2-9 2-2 8, Penn 5-10 3-5 14, Wilkins 3-10 4-4 12, DeVries 6-15 2-2 17, Sturtz 5-7 5-6 15, Akinwole 0-2 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 17-21 71.

Halftime_Bradley 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 7-19 (Tahvanainen 3-5, Leons 1-1, Howell 1-2, Mast 1-2, Hickman 1-4, Roberts 0-2, Kent 0-3), Drake 8-24 (DeVries 3-9, Murphy 2-6, Wilkins 2-6, Penn 1-3). Rebounds_Bradley 34 (Mast, Roberts 8), Drake 22 (Sturtz 8). Assists_Bradley 15 (Roberts, Howell 5), Drake 9 (Penn 3). Total Fouls_Bradley 20, Drake 16. A_2,724 (7,152).

