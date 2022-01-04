Brewer, FIU host BCU

Bethune-Cookman (3-9) vs. Florida International (9-4)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Joe French and Bethune-Cookman will take on Tevin Brewer and Florida International. The sophomore French has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 9.6 over his last five games. Brewer, a senior, is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Florida International’s Brewer has averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Denver Jones has put up 11.9 points. For the Wildcats, French has averaged 13.6 points while Damani McEntire has put up 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals.JUMPING FOR JOE: French has connected on 36.6 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 92 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 65.

COLD SPELL: Bethune-Cookman has lost its last seven road games, scoring 52.6 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among CUSA teams. The Panthers have averaged 12.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

