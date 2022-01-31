Brockington and the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones host conference foe No. 5 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 3-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas faces No. 23 Iowa State in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Cyclones have gone 12-2 in home games. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas leads the Big 12 scoring 80.6 points per game while shooting 48.9%.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks won the last meeting 62-61 on Jan. 12. Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izaiah Brockington is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

David McCormack is averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Agbaji is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

