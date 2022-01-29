Brown leads Washington against Utah after 26-point game

Utah Utes (8-13, 1-10 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (10-9, 5-3 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Utah Utes after Terrell Brown Jr. scored 26 points in Washington’s 60-58 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Huskies have gone 8-4 at home. Washington is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes are 1-10 in Pac-12 play. Utah is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won 74-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Daejon Davis led the Huskies with 16 points, and Lazar Stefanovic led the Utes with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 21.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

David Jenkins Jr. is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 9.3 points. Stefanovic is shooting 35.2% and averaging 6.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

