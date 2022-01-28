Trending:
Brown propels San Diego past Pepperdine 64-56

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 1:37 am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Terrell Brown finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel San Diego to a 64-56 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Joey Calcaterra had 11 points for the Toreros (12-9, 5-3 West Coast Conference), who won their fifth straight at home.

Maxwell Lewis had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (6-16, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven. Victor Ohia Obioha added 10 points.

The Toreros improve to 2-0 against the Waves for the season. San Diego defeated Pepperdine 72-62 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

