Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brown scores 26 to lift The Citadel over Western Carolina

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:43 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds as The Citadel narrowly defeated Western Carolina 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Brown converted a three-point play with 5.7 seconds left.

Stephen Clark had 15 points and three blocks for The Citadel (9-10, 3-5 Southern Conference). Jason Roche added 14 points.

Marlow Gilmore had 14 points for the Catamounts (8-13, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marcus Banks added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Robinson had 12 points and eight rebounds.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Catamounts. Western Carolina defeated The Citadel 94-90 on Jan. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine