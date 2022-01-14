Brown takes on Princeton after Choh’s 23-point performance

Brown Bears (9-9, 1-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Princeton Tigers after Tamenang Choh scored 23 points in Brown’s 58-46 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home. Princeton averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Bears are 1-2 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelin Llewellyn is averaging 16.2 points for the Tigers. Ethan Wright is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bears. Choh is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

