Bruns, North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks to visit Scheierman, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-16, 0-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-4, 8-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -22.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paul Bruns and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks take on Baylor Scheierman and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Summit play Thursday.

The Jackrabbits are 10-0 in home games. South Dakota State scores 87.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-7 in Summit play. North Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Mitchell Sueker averaging 0.7.

The Jackrabbits and Fightin’ Hawks square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. Zeke Mayo is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Bruns is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

