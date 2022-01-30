Bryant hosts LIU after Flowers’ 22-point outing

Long Island Sharks (8-11, 5-4 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (12-8, 8-1 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Tyrn Flowers scored 22 points in LIU’s 65-62 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in home games. Bryant ranks sixth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Sharks are 5-4 in NEC play. LIU is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adham Eleeda averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Peter Kiss is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Flowers is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. Eral Penn is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

