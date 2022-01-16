Bryant hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Eleeda’s 26-point outing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-11, 1-4 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-8, 4-1 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Adham Eleeda scored 26 points in Bryant’s 73-66 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Bryant is third in the NEC scoring 69.3 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Red Flash are 1-4 against conference opponents. Saint Francis (PA) allows 75.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Red Flash face off Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleeda is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.3 points. Peter Kiss is averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Red Flash. Ronell Giles, Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

