Buckingham leads UNC Greensboro against Wofford after 25-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 4-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-9, 4-5 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -7.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays the Wofford Terriers after De’Monte Buckingham scored 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 80-76 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Terriers have gone 6-4 at home. Wofford is ninth in the SoCon with 13.1 assists per game led by Ryan Larson averaging 4.0.

The Spartans are 4-4 in conference matchups. UNC Greensboro is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Spartans won the last meeting 58-54 on Jan. 10. Kobe Langley scored 17 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larson is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 9.4 points and four assists. B.J. Mack is shooting 60.5% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Buckingham is averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Bas Leyte is averaging 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.