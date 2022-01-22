On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bucknell 68, Holy Cross 65

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 4:02 pm
< a min read
      

BUCKNELL (4-16)

van der Heijden 0-2 0-0 0, Screen 2-6 8-11 12, Edmonds 1-4 0-0 2, Funk 6-14 0-0 14, Rice 5-11 4-7 16, Motta 4-5 2-4 12, Timmerman 3-4 0-0 6, Rhodes 3-6 0-0 6, Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-22 68.

HOLY CROSS (3-14)

Gates 11-24 10-13 32, Luc 3-11 1-2 8, Montgomery 0-5 0-0 0, Townsel 1-4 2-2 4, Kenney 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 5-6 0-0 13, Martindale 3-12 0-0 8, Rabinovich 0-0 0-0 0, Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 13-17 65.

Halftime_Bucknell 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 6-17 (Motta 2-3, Rice 2-4, Funk 2-6, van der Heijden 0-1, Edmonds 0-3), Holy Cross 6-13 (Dorsey 3-4, Martindale 2-5, Luc 1-2, Montgomery 0-2). Rebounds_Bucknell 40 (Screen 13), Holy Cross 29 (Gates 13). Assists_Bucknell 7 (Screen, Funk, Rice 2), Holy Cross 11 (Gates 5). Total Fouls_Bucknell 16, Holy Cross 20. A_191 (3,600).

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey