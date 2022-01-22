Bucknell 68, Holy Cross 65

BUCKNELL (4-16)
van der Heijden 0-2 0-0 0, Screen 2-6 8-11 12, Edmonds 1-4 0-0 2, Funk 6-14 0-0 14, Rice 5-11 4-7 16, Motta 4-5 2-4 12, Timmerman 3-4 0-0 6, Rhodes 3-6 0-0 6, Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-22 68.
HOLY CROSS (3-14)
Gates 11-24 10-13 32, Luc 3-11 1-2 8, Montgomery 0-5 0-0 0, Townsel 1-4 2-2 4, Kenney 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 5-6 0-0 13, Martindale 3-12 0-0 8, Rabinovich 0-0 0-0 0, Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 13-17 65.
Halftime_Bucknell 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 6-17 (Motta 2-3, Rice 2-4, Funk 2-6, van der Heijden 0-1, Edmonds 0-3), Holy Cross 6-13 (Dorsey 3-4, Martindale 2-5, Luc 1-2, Montgomery 0-2). Rebounds_Bucknell 40 (Screen 13), Holy Cross 29 (Gates 13). Assists_Bucknell 7 (Screen, Funk, Rice 2), Holy Cross 11 (Gates 5). Total Fouls_Bucknell 16, Holy Cross 20. A_191 (3,600).
