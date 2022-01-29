Bucknell faces Loyola (MD) on home losing streak

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-8, 6-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (4-17, 1-8 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell aims to end its four-game home skid with a victory over Loyola (MD).

The Bison are 3-5 in home games. Bucknell is 1-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Greyhounds have gone 6-3 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) ranks second in the Patriot with 16.2 assists per game led by Kenny Jones averaging 5.1.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Greyhounds won the last matchup 71-67 on Jan. 11. Cam Spencer scored 26 points to help lead the Greyhounds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 8.4 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Spencer is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Greyhounds: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

