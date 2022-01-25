Bucknell plays Navy on 3-game home skid

Navy Midshipmen (12-7, 5-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (4-16, 1-7 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Navy looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Bison are 3-4 in home games. Bucknell is 1-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Midshipmen are 5-3 in Patriot play. Navy is the leader in the Patriot allowing just 61.2 points per game while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Midshipmen won 73-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Daniel Deaver led the Midshipmen with 20 points, and Xander Rice led the Bison with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk is averaging 17.2 points for the Bison. Rice is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Greg Summers is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Midshipmen. John Carter Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.