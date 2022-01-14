Buffalo 74, Ball St. 68

BUFFALO (9-6)

Williams 8-15 1-3 20, Skogman 5-6 4-4 16, Brewton 2-12 0-0 6, Jack 4-7 0-0 10, Segu 5-13 3-4 14, Mballa 1-4 3-6 5, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Fagan 0-2 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 11-17 74.

BALL ST. (7-9)

Pearson 1-5 0-0 2, Sparks 5-7 8-9 18, Bumbalough 3-11 2-4 10, Cochran 9-19 9-11 28, Jacobs 1-7 0-0 2, Acree 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-4 2-2 2, Sellers 0-1 1-2 1, Jihad 0-2 0-0 0, Huggins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 22-28 68.

Halftime_Buffalo 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 11-31 (Williams 3-5, Skogman 2-2, Jack 2-5, Brewton 2-9, Jones 1-1, Segu 1-4, Perry 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Mballa 0-2), Ball St. 4-25 (Bumbalough 2-8, Acree 1-1, Cochran 1-6, Jihad 0-1, Sparks 0-1, Pearson 0-2, Brown 0-3, Jacobs 0-3). Rebounds_Buffalo 41 (Skogman 11), Ball St. 38 (Sparks 16). Assists_Buffalo 15 (Segu 7), Ball St. 5 (Bumbalough, Acree 2). Total Fouls_Buffalo 21, Ball St. 20.

