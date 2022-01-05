Buffalo 99, Bowling Green 88

BOWLING GREEN (7-6)

Reece 5-8 5-5 15, Curtis 8-12 7-9 25, Metheny 4-9 0-0 9, Diggs 4-9 0-0 11, Plowden 5-14 3-5 14, Fulcher 2-7 2-2 6, Mills 0-3 0-0 0, O’Neal 4-7 0-0 8, Kulackovskis 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 17-21 88.

BUFFALO (7-6)

Williams 7-14 6-6 21, Skogman 6-6 6-6 20, Brewton 3-7 0-0 6, Jack 3-11 8-8 16, Segu 5-8 10-11 20, Jones 3-6 2-2 11, Perry 2-3 1-2 5, Hardnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 33-35 99.

Halftime_Buffalo 43-41. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 7-26 (Diggs 3-7, Curtis 2-5, Plowden 1-3, Metheny 1-5, Gordon 0-1, Mills 0-2, Fulcher 0-3), Buffalo 8-23 (Jones 3-6, Skogman 2-2, Jack 2-6, Williams 1-2, Perry 0-1, Segu 0-2, Brewton 0-4). Rebounds_Bowling Green 29 (Plowden 9), Buffalo 36 (Skogman 15). Assists_Bowling Green 10 (Metheny 5), Buffalo 17 (Segu 7). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 22, Buffalo 19. A_1,301 (6,100).

