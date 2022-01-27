Buffalo hosts Ohio following Sears’ 26-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-7, 4-3 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Buffalo Bulls after Mark Sears scored 26 points in Ohio’s 74-62 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls are 5-1 on their home court. Buffalo leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 37.9 boards. Josh Mballa leads the Bulls with 8.3 rebounds.

The Bobcats are 6-1 in conference games. Ohio scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeenathan Williams is shooting 47.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Ben Vander Plas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Sears is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

