Buffalo visits Ball State following Sparks’ 23-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (8-6, 2-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-8, 2-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays the Buffalo Bulls after Payton Sparks scored 23 points in Ball State’s 84-74 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Cardinals are 5-2 in home games. Ball State gives up 77.3 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Bulls are 2-2 in conference play. Buffalo scores 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Cardinals and Bulls square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sparks is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Jeenathan Williams is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

