Bulls star LaVine injures left knee, leaves Warriors game

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 8:42 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago star Zach LaVine left the Bulls’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday because of a left knee injury.

LaVine walked gingerly toward the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. He never went to the ground.

LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017.

