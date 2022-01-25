Trending:
Burns, Winthrop Eagles to visit Mozone, South Carolina Upstate Spartans

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 1:42 am
Winthrop Eagles (12-6, 5-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-10, 5-1 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: D.J. Burns and the Winthrop Eagles take on Bryson Mozone and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in Big South action Wednesday.

The Spartans have gone 4-4 at home. South Carolina Upstate averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 5-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is second in the Big South shooting 37.3% from deep. Patrick Good leads the Eagles shooting 46.8% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey is shooting 51.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.5 points. Mozone is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Good is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.2 points. Burns is shooting 67.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

