Butler 56, Georgetown 53

GEORGETOWN (6-12)

Holloway 3-10 0-0 6, Ighoefe 1-1 0-0 2, Carey 5-11 0-1 12, D.Harris 3-11 0-0 7, Mohammed 6-12 4-5 16, Rice 1-5 0-0 3, Billingsley 0-2 2-2 2, Beard 0-2 0-0 0, Mutombo 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 21-58 7-9 53.

BUTLER (11-10)

Golden 2-8 0-0 5, Nze 5-12 1-2 12, C.Harris 1-8 2-2 4, Hodges 2-7 1-3 5, Thompson 6-8 0-0 12, Lukosius 4-9 2-2 13, Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Groce 1-1 0-0 2, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 6-9 56.

Halftime_Butler 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 4-19 (Carey 2-5, D.Harris 1-4, Rice 1-4, Beard 0-1, Holloway 0-2, Mohammed 0-3), Butler 6-26 (Lukosius 3-8, Golden 1-3, Nze 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Bolden 0-1, Hodges 0-3, C.Harris 0-5). Rebounds_Georgetown 31 (D.Harris, Mohammed 6), Butler 35 (Nze 12). Assists_Georgetown 11 (D.Harris 5), Butler 8 (Thompson 3). Total Fouls_Georgetown 14, Butler 12.

