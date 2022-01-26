Butler 72, Creighton 55

CREIGHTON (12-5)

Hawkins 2-6 4-4 8, Kaluma 7-13 3-4 18, Kalkbrenner 4-8 2-2 10, Nembhard 1-10 0-0 2, O’Connell 4-7 1-1 10, Alexander 1-6 0-0 2, Andronikashvili 0-3 0-0 0, Feazell 2-3 1-2 5, Christofilis 0-1 0-0 0, Kancleris 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Osmani 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 11-13 55.

BUTLER (10-10)

Golden 4-7 0-0 10, Nze 3-9 0-0 6, Harris 6-15 0-0 14, Hodges 6-12 3-4 18, Thompson 2-4 1-2 5, Lukosius 3-5 6-6 14, Taylor 1-7 0-0 3, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 2-2 2, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 12-14 72.

Halftime_Butler 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 2-22 (Kaluma 1-4, O’Connell 1-4, Christofilis 0-1, Davis 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Osmani 0-1, Alexander 0-2, Andronikashvili 0-3, Nembhard 0-4), Butler 10-27 (Hodges 3-6, Golden 2-3, Lukosius 2-3, Harris 2-6, Taylor 1-3, Bolden 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Nze 0-3). Rebounds_Creighton 28 (Hawkins, O’Connell 7), Butler 32 (Hodges 7). Assists_Creighton 7 (Nembhard 3), Butler 14 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls_Creighton 14, Butler 15.

