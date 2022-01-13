Butler 72, Georgetown 58

BUTLER (9-6)

Golden 5-8 0-0 11, Nze 5-9 2-2 14, Bolden 6-15 6-6 23, Taylor 1-2 2-3 4, Thompson 1-5 1-2 3, C.Harris 3-9 2-2 9, Lukosius 1-4 4-4 6, Hodges 1-5 0-0 2, Groce 0-2 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 17-19 72.

GEORGETOWN (6-7)

Holloway 3-6 4-5 11, Ighoefe 2-5 0-1 4, Beard 4-11 6-7 15, Mohammed 2-16 3-7 7, Rice 1-9 2-2 5, Billingsley 4-6 0-2 8, Mutombo 4-5 0-0 8, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Azinge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 15-24 58.

Halftime_Butler 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Butler 9-31 (Bolden 5-14, Nze 2-2, Golden 1-1, C.Harris 1-5, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Groce 0-2, Hodges 0-2, Lukosius 0-3), Georgetown 3-16 (Holloway 1-3, Beard 1-4, Rice 1-8, Mohammed 0-1). Fouled Out_Lukosius. Rebounds_Butler 36 (Nze 8), Georgetown 39 (Ighoefe 9). Assists_Butler 13 (Taylor, Thompson 3), Georgetown 10 (Beard 5). Total Fouls_Butler 22, Georgetown 16. A_4,117 (20,356).

