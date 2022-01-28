Butler scores 26 points, Heat hold off late Clippers rally

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and the Miami Heat withstood another furious comeback from the Los Angeles Clippers during a 121-114 victory Friday night.

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 10 of 12. Gabe Vincent finished with 23 points.

The Eastern Conference-leading Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against the Clippers. Miami’s last win over Los Angeles was on Dec. 8, 2018.

Down 23 late in the third period, the Clippers closed to 117-113 on Amir Coffey’s layup with 33 seconds remaining. Butler hit four foul shots on Miami’s final two possessions to secure the win. He converted all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

For Los Angeles, the late rally followed the team’s historic 35-point comeback in its 116-115 win over Washington on Tuesday.

Luke Kennard scored 23 points for the Clippers, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Eric Bledsoe finished with 19 points.

Limited to three points in the first half, Vincent hit six 3-pointers in the third as the Heat extended a 12-point lead at halftime. Duncan Robinson’s 3 with 5:06 remaining in the period gave Miami its largest lead at 85-62.

The Heat converted 26 of 27 free throws and had 28 assists.

Miami’s Kyle Lowry and Los Angeles’ Marcus Morris missed their sixth and third games, respectively, because of personal reasons.

TIP-INS

Clippers: F Justise Winslow scored 10 points against the club that drafted him with the 10th overall pick in 2015. Miami traded Winslow to Memphis in 2020. … Dropped to 3-3 on their six-game road trip.

Heat: Led by Vincent, Miami went 15 for 34 from 3-point range. … P.J. Tucker had 18 points, and Duncan Robinson finished with 16.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Charlotte on Sunday.

Heat: Close their four-game homestand against Toronto on Saturday.

