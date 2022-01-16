BYU 71, San Francisco 69

BYU (14-4)

Lohner 4-9 0-0 8, Traore 4-8 1-2 9, Barcello 6-14 3-4 18, Knell 3-5 0-0 7, Lucas 3-8 6-6 12, George 2-6 0-0 6, Knight 1-3 2-4 5, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Ally Atiki 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 25-58 14-18 71.

SAN FRANCISCO (15-3)

Massalski 2-7 5-8 9, Tape 3-5 6-6 12, Bouyea 7-20 2-2 19, Shabazz 4-14 6-7 14, Stefanini 2-4 0-0 4, Meeks 0-6 2-2 2, Rishwain 2-7 1-1 5, Kunen 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 21-65 24-28 69.

Halftime_San Francisco 28-27. 3-Point Goals_BYU 7-18 (Barcello 3-6, George 2-4, Knell 1-2, Knight 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Traore 0-1, Lucas 0-2), San Francisco 3-23 (Bouyea 3-10, Rishwain 0-3, Shabazz 0-4, Meeks 0-6). Rebounds_BYU 34 (Traore 9), San Francisco 36 (Massalski, Tape, Bouyea 7). Assists_BYU 14 (Lucas 5), San Francisco 9 (Stefanini 3). Total Fouls_BYU 20, San Francisco 19.

