BYU 73, Pacific 51

PACIFIC (5-9)

Anderson 3-13 2-2 9, Freeman 0-2 0-2 0, Avdalovic 4-8 1-1 12, Crockrell 5-10 0-0 10, Wilson-Rouse 1-6 1-1 3, Bell 2-7 0-0 5, J.Brown 2-5 0-0 6, Bailey 2-6 0-0 4, Byers 0-4 2-2 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 6-8 51.

BYU (13-3)

Lohner 1-4 0-0 2, Traore 4-5 4-4 12, Barcello 5-13 1-3 15, Knell 4-8 0-2 10, Lucas 4-7 0-0 11, Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, George 2-4 3-4 8, Knight 4-6 1-1 11, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Ally Atiki 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, C.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-16 73.

Halftime_BYU 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 7-25 (Avdalovic 3-5, J.Brown 2-5, Anderson 1-4, Bell 1-5, Bailey 0-3, Wilson-Rouse 0-3), BYU 12-25 (Barcello 4-7, Lucas 3-5, Knight 2-2, Knell 2-5, George 1-3, Hansen 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Lohner 0-1). Rebounds_Pacific 26 (Bell 7), BYU 44 (Traore 11). Assists_Pacific 8 (Crockrell, Bell 3), BYU 17 (Barcello, Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 15, BYU 11.

