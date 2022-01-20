Trending:
BYU 79, San Diego 71

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 11:01 pm
SAN DIEGO (10-7)

Parrish 2-4 0-0 4, T.Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Calcaterra 4-10 0-0 10, McKinney 1-5 2-2 4, Earlington 4-12 3-4 12, Townsend 6-13 0-0 14, Gultekin 5-6 0-0 11, Berger 2-3 0-0 5, Monroe 1-3 0-0 3, Pinchuk 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 29-63 5-7 71.

BYU (16-4)

Lohner 1-7 0-0 2, Traore 6-8 2-4 14, Barcello 8-15 5-5 22, Knell 1-3 0-0 3, Lucas 3-8 2-3 9, George 4-8 1-1 10, Knight 4-5 4-4 14, Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Ally Atiki 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-17 79.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 8-20 (Calcaterra 2-4, Townsend 2-4, Berger 1-2, Gultekin 1-2, Monroe 1-2, Earlington 1-4, McKinney 0-1, Parrish 0-1), BYU 7-21 (Knight 2-3, Knell 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Lucas 1-3, Barcello 1-5, George 1-5, Lohner 0-2). Rebounds_San Diego 23 (Earlington 7), BYU 35 (Traore 11). Assists_San Diego 10 (Townsend 3), BYU 16 (Lucas 4). Total Fouls_San Diego 16, BYU 12.

