BYU visits Santa Clara after Vrankic’s 22-point game

BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 2-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -3; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the BYU Cougars after Josip Vrankic scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 78-74 overtime win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Broncos are 9-3 in home games. Santa Clara has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 5-1 against WCC opponents. BYU is second in the WCC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 8.1.

The Broncos and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is averaging 18.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Alex Barcello is averaging 16.7 points for the Cougars. Traore is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

